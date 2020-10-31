Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $73.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

