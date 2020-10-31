Western Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RF. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of RF opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.