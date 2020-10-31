Western New England Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

