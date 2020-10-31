Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.10 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

WRG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. Western Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million.

In other Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 155,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,305,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,577 shares of company stock worth $2,144.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

