Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $210.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Shares of V stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.86. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

