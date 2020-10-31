Wells Fargo & Company Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $200.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $196.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,958 shares of company stock worth $18,151,967. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.