Wells Fargo & Company Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $625.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.89.

ServiceNow stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $533.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 66.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

