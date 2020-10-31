Wells Fargo & Company Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $51.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,012,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.