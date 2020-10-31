Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $82.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

