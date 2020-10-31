Wedbush Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $31.07 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

