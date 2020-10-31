Wedbush Weighs in on Etsy Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.