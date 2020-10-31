Wedbush Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $74.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $58.74 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 275.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $1,770,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

