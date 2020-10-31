Wedbush Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $165.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $154.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 526,972 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

