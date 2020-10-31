Weaver Consulting Group Has $768,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.56, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

