Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires 188,291 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 29.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,097,000 after buying an additional 1,734,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after buying an additional 951,836 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,003,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,602,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,642,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

