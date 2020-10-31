Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of LivaNova worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

