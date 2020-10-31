Waverton Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.