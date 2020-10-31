Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

