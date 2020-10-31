Waverton Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.61 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Masimo by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Masimo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $223.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.91. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

