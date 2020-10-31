Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 41,857 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

