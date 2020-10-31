Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,030 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Illumina worth $37,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $292.70 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

