Watsco Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.39 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

