Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of WCN opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 37.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

