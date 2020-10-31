Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.92

Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 1344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $35,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $6,663,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $1,514,000.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.