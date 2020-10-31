Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) a €19.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIC. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

Shares of DIC opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. DIC Asset AG has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

