Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Price Up 14.2% on Strong Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares rose 14.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.13. Approximately 374,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 255,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,820.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,343 shares of company stock worth $2,288,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 471,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after buying an additional 62,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 347,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.