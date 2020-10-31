W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of W W Grainger worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $350.02 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

