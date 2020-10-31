Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $2,987,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

