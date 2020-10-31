Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

