Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 77 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

