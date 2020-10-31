Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.3 days.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $63.78 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

