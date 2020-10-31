VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Analysts expect that VOESTALPINE AG/ADR will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

