Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Short Interest Up 141.7% in October

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VMSI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Vita Mobile Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Vita Mobile Systems Company Profile

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

