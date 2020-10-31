Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $211.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $217.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. The company has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

