Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

