Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

