Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,624 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $181.71 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

