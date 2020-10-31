Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

