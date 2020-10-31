Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $1,769,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.