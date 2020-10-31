Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Shares of V stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.86. The company has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.