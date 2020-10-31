Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 109.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.