Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

