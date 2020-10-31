Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VICR stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $90.88.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vicor by 29.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.