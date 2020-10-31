Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Decreased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 995,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 182,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

VZ opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.