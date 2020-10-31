Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $184,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

