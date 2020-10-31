Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $979.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Veritex by 1,387.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 855,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 575,253 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 433,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 162,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

