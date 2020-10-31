VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $199.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verisign reported impressive third-quarter 2020 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 163.7 million .com. and .net domain name registrations were up 4% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern. Notably, its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $190.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,011.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VeriSign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.