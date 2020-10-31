Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

VRNS stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

