Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

VRNS stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,132,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

