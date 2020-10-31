Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,069 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

VT opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

